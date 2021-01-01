From red barrel studio
Minning Single Shower Curtain
Advertisement
Install in seconds with built-in split eyelets, made it easier to hang and slide along the pole. No traditional hooks required, no need to remove shower rod. 3d high-definition drawing, a piece of wall art in the bathroom. Offered in an attractive palette of colors, this shower curtain will modernize your bathroom and leave you with a fresh feeling. Lightweight polyester, quick-dry, waterproof (IPX5), mystery curtains let light into showering space, makes your bathroom look bigger.