From neon tuesday
Minnie Mouse Glitter Iron-On Applique
Advertisement
Fans of old-school Disney icons will love to sport Minnie Mouse Glitter Iron-On Applique on clothing or accessories! This patch is in the shape of a black glitter Minnie Mouse silhouette with a black stitched border and an iridescent bow on top. Simply iron it on to your favorite jacket or backpack for a fun way to show off your love for a classic! Details: Length: 3" Width: 3 1/4" Care: Hand Wash Recommended; Do Not Bleach Package contains 1 applique.