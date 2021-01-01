Minna Bright White Area Rug

Features:Initial creasing is normal and the creases will fall out within a few weeks. We advise reversing rolling to aid in the removal of creases.This product is not moisture resistantMaterial: PolypropyleneMaterial Details: Construction: Machine MadeTechnique: Power LoomOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: YesBacking Material Details: JuteRug Shape: Primary Color: Bright WhitePattern: Solid ColorFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: TeenGender: Gender NeutralTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: YesStain Resistant: YesCountry of Origin: TurkeyRug Pad Recommended: NoRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseProduct Care -: Occasional vacuuming is recommended to keep this rug in pristine condition. Use care when vacuuming; place the beater bar and brush at the highest setting as to avoid excess wear, and refrain from vacuuming fringe.Licensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Vacuum with no beater bar/rotating brush;Spot clean with mild detergentCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Color Combination: Vacuums Cross Sell Test: No Beater BarDorm SKU: YesOur Picks Filter: DS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional TraditionalSample Available: NoSample Part Number: Non-Slip Backing: NoSpefications:TÜV Rheinland Certified: DO NOT USEStiftung Warentest Note: SATRA Approved: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoGreen Label Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: CPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: YesCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: YesHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: YesGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesGOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: NoUSDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Rug Size: Pile Height: 0.75Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 3'3" x 5'3"): 8Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Runner 2'2" x 13'): 18Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Round 8'): 30Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7'7"): 19Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 42Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 10' x 13'): 58Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Runner 2'2" x 6'7"): 5Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Round 6'): 17Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 2'2" x 3'): 4Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Oval 3'3" x 5'3"): 10Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Round 5'): 11Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 7' x 10'): 36.8Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Octagon 5'): 20Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 10' x 14'): 103.4Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7'7", Oval 5' x 8', Octagon 7'11", Square 5', Round 3'3", Oval 3'3" x 5'3", Round 5', Rectangle 7' x 10', Octagon 5', Square 7'11", Rectangle 10' x 14'): 60Overall Width (Rug Size: Round 6'): 72Overall Width (Rug Size: Runner 2'2" x 13', Rectangle 2'2" x 3', Runner 2'2" x 6'7"): 26Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10', Round 8'): 96Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 10' x 13'): 156Overall Length (Rug Size: Runner 2'2" x 13'): 156Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 3'3" x 5'3"): 63Overall Length (Rug Size: Round 8'): 96