Minjares Windsor Dining Chairs Black And Danish Natural (Set Of 2)
Enjoy timeless style and comfort in these exclusive to Brayden Studio, mid-century modern dining chairs from the Minjares collection. Windsor-spindled backs add an elegant characteristic of the iconic style. Removable leatherette seat cushions provide the padded seating you need to focus on conversations, versus comfort. The Asian Hardwood, oak veneer, MDF and plywood construction provides stability for mealtimes. Black leatherette provides a fantastic contrast to the danish natural finish.