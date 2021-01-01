From general
Miniturtle Compatible With Lg K51, Lg Q51, Lg Reflect Slim Fitted Dual Layer Protective Case Cover [Defender] - Blue Dragon
Advertisement
Material: Silicone, Polycarbonate Brand: Miniturtle Color: Blue Dragon Compatible Phone Models: Lg Q51, Lg Refect, Lg K51 Precise Cutouts - Allows Complete Access To All Ports, Buttons, Cameras, Speakers, And Mics. Slim Profile - The Slim Look And Feel Will Be Great For Those Who Want Protection Without A Lot Of Bulk Raised Edges - This Case Has Raised Edges That Will Give Your Phone Added Protection When Placing You Phone On Flat Surfaces. Double Layered Molding - Combination Of Soft Silicone Skin And Hard Polycarbonate Pc Plastic For A Good, Balanced Protection