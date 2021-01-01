From western art culture & crafts painting
Western Art Culture & Crafts Painting Minimalist Black Grapes Fruit by Gerrit Willem Dijsselhof Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
A beautiful Minimalist Black Grapes Fruit By Gerrit Willem Dijsselhof. A perfect idea for Painters, Naturalist, Nature Lovers, and Artists Inspire and explore antique art with Gerrit Willem Dijsselhof nature and Black Grapes Fruit illustration, it is perfect for European art lovers, painters, and those interested in Western art culture of the 1820s art period 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only