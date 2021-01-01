From greentech enviromental
MiniITX Computer Case with Tempered Glass and Vertical Design LD03B
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Tinted tempered glass panels for reserved or expressive styling Super Mini footprint design with No cables and vents on four sides for excellent integration into any computing environment Includes two 120mm fans for excellent Airflow and supports up to two 120mm radiators Supports 2.5 and 3.5 drives Mini-dtx/ Mini-ITX motherboard & SFX/ SFX-L PSU compatible Supports full size CPU cooler and graphics cards