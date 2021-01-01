From cute dogs that touch your heart with their paws
Cute Dogs That Touch Your Heart With Their Paws Miniature Schnauzer Shows Dog Paw Give Me Four Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Schnauzer Dog says Hello with the saying Gimme Me Four with a Dog Paw. Just right for dog owner who love their Schnauzer dogs. A great Miniature Schnauzer Gift. Cool for girls and boys with a cute Schnauzer dog pup. Give me Five. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only