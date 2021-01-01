Trademark Fine Art 'Miniature Abstract Color' Canvas Art by Dean Russo

Artist: Dean RussoSubject: AnimalsStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a colorful miniature dog on a red background. Prominent Colors: Red, Orange, Brown, Yellow, Wine, Grey, Green Art and animals. These two passions define Dean, a Brooklyn, New York-based artist who uses vibrant Pop Art colors and bold abstract patterns to give a voice to his favorite subject: animals. Dean grew up in a home filled with art supplies, and from an early age began drawing cartoon characters, which became a great influence in his later work. After studying graphic design and fine arts at the School of Visual Arts and Pratt Institute, Dean began to paint primarily celebrity portraits, but his two Cocker Spaniels became his greatest inspiration. Dean's main subjects are dogs, with pit bulls representing the majority of his work. Dean hopes to convey the care and devotion of animal-lovers of every kind, from dogs and cats to horses and beyond. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.