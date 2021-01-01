Mini XLR Male to XLR Female Plug Microphone Cable for Blackmagic Pocket 4K Camera Video Assist 4K Mini XLR 3 Pin Pro Lapel Audio Cable 5FT15M

This is a Mini XLR Male Plug to 3.5mm Stereo Male Plug Pro Lapel Microphone Cable. Please note that this is the MINI XLR. It is not a normal size XLR cable that is used in the market. This cable allows you to connect a professional microphone with a Mini XLR connection to a 3.5mm stereo input, such as an iPod, Stereo, Computer, Camera, etc. Cable can also be used as a replacement headphone cable for certain AKG headsets. Works With: Video Assist 4K and Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K (BMPCC4K) and Sharp 8K Cam. Rode Video Mic Pro +, Sennheiser, Sony, Movo, Tascam, Audio Technica, Lectrosonics, Pyle pro, Azden etc Oxygen-Free Copper (OFC) conductors for enhanced signal clarity. OFC spiral shields for effective EMI and RFI rejection and flexibility. Packing: 1X Mini - XLR to 3.5mm Mini Jack (1/8 inch) TRS Stereo Pro Lapel Mic Cable (1.5Meters)