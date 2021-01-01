CALHOME sliding rail hardware and barn door kits contain everything needed to transform any doorway into an elegantly beautiful passageway between spaces. The front-mounted hardware and exposed rollers give it a timeless look that complements any contemporary, rustic, or industrial decor. All hardware is constructed of high quality powder coated steel. Each piece of wood has natural knot patterns which makes every door unique. The design provides a stunning focal point for any space while also providing high functionality. This easy-to-assemble door takes minutes to put together and will add a touch of farmhouse chic to any space. CALHOME Mini x double wood barn door with hardware kit ab 84-in x 84-in Charcoal Black 2-Panel Stained Pine Wood Double Barn Door (Hardware Included)