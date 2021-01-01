Mini Wooden Cutting Board (5.5 x 9.5 Bamboo Easy Carry Handle, RKG) Custom Wedding Gift for the Couples, 50th Wedding Anniversary Gift Mothers.

Best Quality Guranteed. Choose from 11 exclusive engraving designs and then click the Customize Now button to provide your personalization info. These engraved chopping boards are not only charming and lovely to look at, they are also very functional. This is the cutting board you will find yourself reaching for time and time again. With the convenient side handle, they are even easier to use. When not being put to work, they add the perfect touch of decor to any kitchen, and also serve beautifully as a serving board. Made from solid bamboo and laser engraved with unique designs, these boards make the perfect gifts for bridal showers, weddings, anniversaries, housewarmings, and for anyone on your list.