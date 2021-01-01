Mini Waist Fan 6000mAh Battery Powered Handsfree Wearable Fan With Max 23H Working Time 3 Speeds 5100RPM Strong Airflow for Jobsite Farm Fishing.

Best Quality Guranteed. 3-in-1 Waist FanThis waist fan with compact size is specially designed with dual clips. The bigger one on the back for the belt and pants, while the smaller ones in front for fixing clothes corner. Plus, a necklace strap is included for better portability. You can clip the fan to waist, hang it around neck, or just hold it by hand to bring cool breeze everywhere. Long Working TimeBuilt with 6000mAh large capacity Polymer battery, the waist fan supports up to 23 hours long working time while blowing out gentle wind at a low speed. Cool you at work site or outdoor for a whole day without any worry about power off. 2A fast charging supported, the fan can be fully charged in about 3-4 hours via wall charger, power bank, laptop, among other USB-enabled devices. Powerful & QuietLow/Medium/High 3 speeds optional, the high-performance motor generates ultra strong wind at a maximum speed of 5100 RPM, while