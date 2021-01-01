Mini Vogue LED Vanity Light by Modern Forms - Color: White - Finish: Chrome - (WS-21724-30-CH)

From transitional to contemporary, the Mini Vogue LED Vanity Light coordinates with popular bath hardware and metal finishes. Not just for the bath, the svelte form of the Mini Vogue LED Vanity Light can be employed in any interior environment. This fixture is a seamless stretch of clear and white optical acrylic with hidden hardware, offering powerful lumen output and excellent color rendering. Modern Forms was established in 2013 by WAC Lighting as a forward-thinking brand in both technology and design. Both lights and fans showcase the latest in eco-friendly LED hardware and app-controlled, whisper-quiet DC motors. By blending progressive aesthetics with expert craftsmanship and upscale materials, they are able to create a variety of distinctly minimalist structures which pay homage to Scandinavian and Mid-Century design. Color: White. Finish: Chrome