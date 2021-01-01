Mini USB Volume Control Knob Audio Adjuster with 4.9ft USB Cable PC Speakers Switch Control Module PC Speaker Computer Audio Multimedia Controller.

Built in breathing light under the volume knob. The breathing light only lights on when pressing on the knob in default mode; If you want it lights on all the time, just long-press the knob for more than 8S then the volume controller will be set to night mode. - Supports Win10/ 8/ 7/ Vista/ XP/ Mac. Just insert the knob to your computer, then turn the knob to turn up and down volume, press to make it mute. Keeping pressing the knob for 8s to enter night mode, and breathing light will stay on. - It also works for Android phone when using OTG cable, but not for iPhone and some Android phone, such as Samsung. - A great volume control tool for watching videos, playing games, even will be the best volume controller for various activities, wedding, celebration, meeting, performing and etc.