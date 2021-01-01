Mini USB Fan, Handheld Rechargeable Fan, Handsfree Necklace Fan for Travel, 3 Speed Portable Foldable Table Fan, Cute Personal Fan for Kids/Boys/Man

Portable and adjustable fan. This mini usb fan has 3 levels to choose, giving you a comfortable cooling experience in hot days Handheld, neck and desk fan. You can hold it at hand, hang it on your neck with a lanyard(included),frees your hand when you need to hold a phone and other stuff. Besides, you can also fold it and put on the table as a desk fan, with a rotation of 180 degree. Big capacity battery. The fan is equipped with 3000mAh battery, can last for 3-14 hours as fan function. And only takes about 2 hours to be full charged. If your phone dies out, the usb fan can serve as a powerbank. Fashion look and light weight. High quality material brings the small fan good touch, mini size and light weight makes it perfect for outdoor and travel A micro usb cable and a lanyard are included in the package. The indicator LED light is on when the fan is in charge. Great gifts for family and friends.