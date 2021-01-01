From gpk company llc
Mini Travel Optical Mouse Metro Series Red 97255
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Ultra-compact design. Measures L x D x H (in): 1.69 x 2.95 x 1.14 Features a convenient fully-retractable USB cable no need to wrap the cord around the mouse or deal with tangles Retractable cable is approximately 30 in. long when fully extended. Works with Windows and Mac OS, USB 2.0 interface (also compatible with USB 1.1 ports) has been a leader in data storage technology since 1969, and guarantees this product with a 1-year limited warranty and technical support