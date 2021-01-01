From next gen health solutions
Mini Size USB 30 to Micro SD SDXC TF Card Reader with Micro USB 5pin OTG Adapter for TabletCell Phone
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Mini Size 5Gbps Super Speed USB 3.0 to Micro SD SDXC TF Card Reader Adapter with Micro USB 5pin OTG Adapter for Tablet / Cell Phone USB 3.0 interface. High speed data transfer up tp 5 Gbps. Powers via USB port, no additional power supply needed. Compatible for Windows ME,2000,XP, Vista, WIN 7 and Mac OS with USB interface. Card Compatibility: MICRO SD/SDXC/TF card This OTG Adapter is compatible with most android phones. Make sure your phone support OTG function. This adapter can only used in OTG android phones / tablets. Suitable for/Support the standard USB interface, not the thin one. Package included: 1 x USB 3.0 TF card reader 1 x Micro USB OTG adapter