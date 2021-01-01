Mini RFID Aluminum Wallet Credit Cards Holder Business Card Case Metal ID Case for Men Women heart

This business card case aluminum card holder with high quality aluminum materials and Environmentally friendly plastic(ABS) clasp closure, blocking protection from all RFID scanners and readers. Most RFID blocking hard shell aluma wallets can NOT block 125KHz signals. But metal id cases are able to Block both 13.56 MHz and 125KHz Signals. Don't give thieves any chance. your Bank Debit, ID, ATM Cards be protected all the time. Slim, thin, small Aluma ID case fit in your front pocket, it is perfect for traveling with the necessities. Business appearance and feeling will help you leave a good first impression on your clients, associates, and entrepreneurs. Latches safely and securely when not in use. Rounded corner wouldn't damage on your clothes. With 7 accordion Slots, Capacity for up to more than 9 credit cards or more than 20 business cards. We know you'll love our case, that's why if you aren't 100 percent satisfied we will provide you with a refund or a repla