Mini Projector Mount 2-Be-Best Projector Mount Black 7.9 in / 20 cm 360° Rotation Projector Ceiling Mount Projector Wall Mounts Hanger Holder for.

1.UNIVERSAL Projector MOUNT fits most mini projectors with1/4 in, Compatible for DR. J, Qkk vankyo Topvision Projectors etc. Also for Video LCD/DLP Projectors for Home, Media Room, Office or Classroom. 2.Mini Projector Mount is made of with Nice Aluminium Alloy for mini devices with Larger Base and Thickened Tube with a real max loading capacity 11 lb/5 kg.(pls tighten all parts, screw in solid spot, use toggle bolts for drywall) 3.Wall and Ceiling Projector Mount is easy to be Hooked up with accessories, like, screws and screw hole fillings. Cable Zip Ties provided to help cable management (or let cable go through cable hole) 4.ADJUSTABLE Projector Mount with a Pivot Ball Head that allows 360° Rotation and 180° tilt with a knob to fix a suitable angle easily and quickly. Great as Projectors CCTV DVR DV Camera DSLR LED Light Desk Stand that need flexible adjustment. 5.MULTI-FUNCTIONAL PROJECTOR MOUNT is a 3-in-1 projector mount as ceiling mount, wall hanging mount, or desktop stan