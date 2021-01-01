From longway5

Mini Portable Washing Machine Rotating Washer USB Power For Traveling Camping White

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

This product is a Mini Portable Washing Machine(Blue), Rotating Usb Power Supply 3.8L Portable Camping Washing Machine, Used for Traveling Camping. It is small, lightweight, portable, is suitable for home and traveling.It is perfect for baby clothes, underwear, socks, towels and more. It is perfect for limited space such as dorms, apartments, condos, motor homes.Specification:Color:WhiteWashing capacity: 3.8LMaterial: PlasticInterface: USBInput Voltage: DC 5VInput Current: 2ARated Voltage: DC 10Vrated Power: 18WForward Reverse Time: 15 secondsUltrasonic Working Time: 60 seconds switchingSize: 6.69x 6.69x 6.69 inch

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com