From longway5
Mini Portable Washing Machine Rotating Washer USB Power For Traveling Camping White
Advertisement
This product is a Mini Portable Washing Machine(Blue), Rotating Usb Power Supply 3.8L Portable Camping Washing Machine, Used for Traveling Camping. It is small, lightweight, portable, is suitable for home and traveling.It is perfect for baby clothes, underwear, socks, towels and more. It is perfect for limited space such as dorms, apartments, condos, motor homes.Specification:Color:WhiteWashing capacity: 3.8LMaterial: PlasticInterface: USBInput Voltage: DC 5VInput Current: 2ARated Voltage: DC 10Vrated Power: 18WForward Reverse Time: 15 secondsUltrasonic Working Time: 60 seconds switchingSize: 6.69x 6.69x 6.69 inch