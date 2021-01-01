Mini Portable Virtual Touch Keyboard & Mouse Mice BT QWERTY Projection for Smart Phone/ PC/ Tablets

English QWERTY keyboard layout, Mouse Function. Full size key pitch and shortcut keys for ease of operation. Truly portable design, perfect for on-the-go. Compatible with iOS 8.0 and above/Android 4.0 and above/Windows XP and above /Windows Phone7 and above/Mac OS X and above. Using light projection technology, a full-size computer keyboard can be projected on almost any flat surface. Shortcut composite keys, adjustable brightness by FN + /, volume control by FN + /. The virtual keyboard, when used on PADs and smartphones, makes it easy to send and receive emails, word processing and spreadsheets. Users can leave their laptops and desktops at home.