Mini Portable Charger for iPhone with Built in CableUpgraded 3350mAh UltraCompact Power Bank Samll Battery Pack Charger Compatible with iPhone 1212.

Built in lightning connector: Just plug into your iphone & charge, never bother with charging cable again. Ultra-Compact: Mini emergency portable charger for iphones (only 78g weight, like an egg). Upgraded Capacity:3350mAh is big enough to add almost 1.2 charge to an iPhone 8, or about 0.95 charge to an iPhone X. Support Pass -Through Function: Charge your iphone while recharging the power bank. What You Get: 1 X Power bank,1 X USB C Cable, 1 X Manual.