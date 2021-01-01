Mini Pocket FM Walkman Radio Portable Battery Radio with Recorder Lock Key SD Card Player Rechargeable Battery Operated by NO AM

Super Portable: Thinking about taking a break from this bustling world flooded with dazzling advanced intelligent products for a while? Sometimes, all you need is to slow down with a simple mini pocket radio. This portable pocket radio (size 93.5*48*19mm; weight only 72g) is quite easy to carry with your holding lanyard. Pack lightly with rosy voice always accompanied while staying at home, walking, camping, climbing, etc. Note: KEEP AWAY FROM WATER Multifunctional: With this FM 87.5-108MHz / AUX input & TF Card Music Play / Recording radio, you can unwind yourself by turning into your favorite station or the music you like. FM radios with best reception, any radio station will be there for you. And a function of Auto Screen Off when playing prolongs the use time excellently. Besides, the LOCK BUTTON will perfectly avoid accidental operation while you are on a crowed subway, bus, etc Perfect Sound Quality: In an era of rapid change, its ni