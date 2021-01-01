ASUS Mini PC PN62 PN62-B7047ZD Desktop Computer, Intel i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD

ASUS Mini PC PN62 is an ultra-compact computer that delivers powerful performance for a wide variety of home and business applications. Featuring powerful processors and support for high-speed DDR4 memory, Mini PC PN62 is ready to take on demanding workloads, yet its diminutive size takes up minimal space on a desk and makes it suited for applications where traditional PCs won't fit, such as for digital signage or in a home theater..256GB SSD hard drive enables you to store thousands of files.Intel UHD Graphics provides everyday image quality for Internet usage, basic photo editing, and casual gaming.802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity for easy Internet access.8GB DDR4 SDRAM smoothly runs your games, photo, and video editing applications.Works on Windows 10 Pro, 64-bit operating system for an intuitive and user-friendly interface.Use 1 x USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 (Battery Charging 1.2), 3 x USB 3.1 Gen 1, and 1 x DisplayPort/USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 (Power Delivery) ports for lightning data movement speed.Dimensions: 1.93"H x 4.53"W x 4.53"D.Built-in HDMI1 and DisplayPort1 ports for lightning data movement speed output to connect to TVs or multiple displays for stunning HD entertainment.1.8GHz Intel Core i7-10510U quad-core processor with up to 4.9GHz speed and 8MB cache memory