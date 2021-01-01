ASUS Mini PC PN50 PN50-BBR033MD Desktop Computer, AMD Ryzen 7, 0MB RAM

ASUS Mini PC PN50 is an ultracompact computer that delivers powerful performance for a wide variety of home and business applications. Mini PC PN50 is ready to take on demanding workloads, yet its diminutive size takes up minimal space on a desk and makes it suited for applications where traditional PCs won't fit - from digital signage to home-theater setups..Use 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 and 2 x DisplayPort/USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports for lightning data movement speed.802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity for easy Internet access.Features 1.8GHz (up to 4.2GHz) AMD 4800U 8-core processor for ultimate performance.Experience smooth, lag-free performance with AMD Radeon Graphics graphic card.Dimensions: 1.93"H x 4.53"W x 4.53"D.Built-in DisplayPort1 and HDMI1 ports for lightning data movement speed output to connect to TVs or multiple displays for stunning HD entertainment