From qingzoe
Mini Oven Mitts, 2 Pack Heat Resistant 300 ºF Little Oven Gloves Pot Holder Neoprene Cotton Trivet For Kitchen Cooking - Non-Slip Grip, Hanging Loop,
Advertisement
The mitt is well made with quality material. Both the heat resistant material and the fabric parts are thick. It makes taking casseroles or breads out of the oven (or dumping spaghetti into a colander) so much safer and easier. Thick enough to protect your hands, thin enough to be able to grab small pot lids. The heat resistant side is it sticky surface so things don’t slip.