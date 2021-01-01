Mini MP3 DFPlayer Player Module with Metal Shell Round Internal Magnet Speaker 2W 8Ohm for DIY Compatible with Arduino

Mini MP3 Player: The DFPlayer Mini is a compact and affordable MP3 player module that can be connected directly to a speaker or combined with the Arduino or any other module with RX/TX capabilities. Easy to Use: With a simple serial port, you can play the designated music without any other tedious underlying operations. Fully SupportsThe module itself integrates the hard decoding of MP3, WAV and WMA perfectly. At the same time, the software supports TF card driver and supports FAT16 and FAT32 file systems. Multiple Applications: Vehicle navigation voice, Multi-channel voice alarm, Automatic alarm for equipment failure, Timed broadcast, etc. Multiple Control Modes: I/O control mode, serial mode, AD button control mode.