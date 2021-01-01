From hudson valley lighting
Hudson Valley Lighting Mini Hinsdale Linear Chandelier - Color: White - Size: 12 light
The Hudson Valley Mini Hinsdale Linear Suspension is playful yet design driven with glass globes adorning a simple metal frame. The glass shades seemingly float in space as if unseen magnetism is at work, lighting the space with a unique take on modern lighting. Lit with energy efficient LEDs, this sleek piece is also eco-friendly while being chic in aesthetic. Shape: Rectangular. Color: White. Finish: Polished Nickel