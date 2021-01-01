Mini Hinsdale LED Table Lamp by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Brass - Finish: Brass - (L805-AGB)

The Mini Hinsdale LED Table Lamp by Hudson Valley Lighting infuses sophistication to style-up living spaces. Its tall square stem runs along the central axis, with globular glass shades hugging the stem in a curvy profile. Each shade houses integrated LEDs to illuminate the space with bright white light. A solid marble base supports the entire structure along with creating a captivating focal point. This light fixture is a fitting choice for reading tables, powder rooms, and kitchen counters. Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Brass. Finish: Aged Brass