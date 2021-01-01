Mini HDMI to HDMI Cable High Speed Supports Ethernet 3D and Audio Return 10 Feet

The 10 feet Mini HDMI to HDMI cable connects a Mini HDMI-enabled device to an HDTV, monitor, and projector with HDMI input. (Note: There is another smaller type: Micro HDMI. Please check your device and make sure it is Mini HDMI port) The gold-plated conductors resist corrosion and increase connectivity. The inner braided foil shielding reduces interference and improves signal quality It meets the latest HDMI standards (4K Video @ 30 Hz, 2160p, 48 bit/px color depth) that supports bandwidth up to 18Gbps and backwards compatible with earlier versions Supports Ethernet, 3D, and Audio Return (no need for separate cables) Customer service from