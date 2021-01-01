Mini HDMI to HDMI Cable 05ft 90 Degree Left Angle MiniHDMI Male to HDMI Female AdapterSupport 1080P Full HD3Dfor CameraCamcorderGraphics.

Compatibility: Fully compliant with the latest generation of high definition laptop, camcorder, camera, or tablet with mini HDMI port Short and Angle Design: 0.15M short cable and 90 degree angle design, keeps the adapter close to your output devices, makes the table clean and tidy High Resolutions: Supports up to 1080P Full HD resolution, transmits both audio and video from tablet to HD display Gold-Plated Connectors: Ensure stable and reliable signal transmission; Fol & braid shielding can reduce Electromagnetic Interference, bare copper conductor can maximize cable performance Please Note: Mini-HDMI (C Type) to HDMI adapter cable, please make sure that your host has a Mini-HDMI port before you buy it.