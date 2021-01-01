Mini HDMI Adapter Mini HDMI to HDMI Female Cable Adapter 4K Compatible for Raspberry Pi Zero W DSLR Camera Camcorder Graphics Video Card Laptop.

Best Quality Guranteed. HDMI MINI ADAPTER mini hdmi male to hdmi female adapter converter easily converts mini hdmi port on your laptop, camcorder, camera or even some tablet to a standard HDMI Type A interface on TV, monitor or projector. NOTE Please make sure your device has Mini HDMI port, NOT micro HDMI. FIT FOR MINI HDMI CONNECTORAn ideal choice for hdmi-mini devices. Compatible with Raspberry Pi Zero, Pi zero w, Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 12 inch laptop, NUC barebones desktop PC, Geforce GT 430 graphics card, video card, camcorder, Nvidia Shield K1 tablet, pico projector, Sony HDR-XR500, Nikon D3200, Nikon D810, DSLR and more canon cameras with mini hdmi port. Enable you to enjoy hi-definition video or image on HDTV monitor and display at home, office and conference room. MAX 4K 60HZ SUPPORTEDThis mini hdmi to hdmi cord supports up to 4K UHD 38402160 60Hz and backwards compatible with Full HD 1080P or 3D video to externa