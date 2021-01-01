Mini Handheld Fan 12h Working 2600mAh Small Personal Portable Table Fan with USB Rechargeable Battery Operated Cooling Desk Fan with Base for.

Best Quality Guranteed. Sleek and Modern Say goodbye to old, clunky fans and say hello to the Mini Hand Held Fan! The streamlined frame and frosted coating provide a high-tech look that youre sure to love. 3 Speeds Even the hottest of hot days are no match for this small personal fan! With 3 specialized modes (sleeping wind, natural wind, and strong wind), this small table fan provides 3 personal cooling experiences and youll stay comfortable in any weather. Rechargeable Battery Powered Fan Keep cool all day long. Equipped with a 2600mAh rechargeable battery, this powerful battery operated fan offers up to 12 hours of use on a single charge. A specialized USB port makes charging easy just plug and go! Pocket Sized Outdoor Fan Bring a cool breeze with you wherever you go. This compact-designed Mini Portable Fan is the perfect size for gym, baseball or travel. Slip in in your pocket, toss it in your backpack, o