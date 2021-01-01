DownHome Mini Feather Plush No Pocket Down Alternative Full Mattress Topper, White

Advertisement
Napping just got easier. This featherbed features a 230 thread count 100% cotton top, and 95% mini feathers and 5% down filling. Mini feather fill uses specially sorted 2-4cm feathers only, which makes this fill quiet and comfortable. Our 15-step washing process removes dust and dirt, which makes our down virtually allergen free. Its baffle box construction keeps the feathers in place, while providing lift and support, ensuring a wonderfully soft and comfortable night's sleep. Color: White.