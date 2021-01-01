Mini DisplayPort to HDMIDVIVGA Adapter Black 5Pack

Best Quality Guranteed. 5-Pack Male-to-female adapter connects computer with Mini DisplayPort or Thunderbolt 2 to an HDTV, monitor, or projector with HDMI/DVI-D/VGA 3-in-1 convenienceuse the HDMI, DVI, or VGA port; only 1 port works at a time Transmits audio and video with resolution up to 4K at 30Hz via HDMI, or 1920x1200 and 1080p (Full HD) via VGA/DVI (no audio output via DVI or VGA) Plug and play (no drivers required); separate HDMI/DVI/VGA cable required (sold separately); Black color For Windows 10/8.1/8/7 and Mac OS 10.0 and above; backed by an 1-year limited warranty