Mini DisplayPort to HDMI VGA Adapter, 2 in 1 Mini DP (Thunderbolt 2) Converter Compatible with MacBook, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, Surface Pro.

Best Quality Guranteed. 2-in-1 Mini DP Hub: designed to connect a Mini DisplayPort (Mini DP / mDP or Thunderbolt 2) compatible computer, laptop to UHD, HDTV, Monitors, Display, or Projector with HDMI / VGA port. High Resolution: compliant with DP1.2 specification, supports Mirror and Extend modes; HDMI port support 3D, 4K x 2K@30HZ resolution; VGA port support 1920 x 1200 @ 60Hz and 1080P @ 60Hz(Full HD). HDMI and VGA port can't be used simultaneously Wide Compatibility: work with MacBook (after 2010 Version with Audio) MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac, Mac mini, Mac Pro; Surface Pro 2,3,4,5,6 (NOT Surface for Windows RT); ThinkPad X1 Carbon, X230 / X240s, L430 / L440 / L530 / L540, W530 / W540, Helix; XPS 13/ 14/ 15 /17, Latitude E7240 / E7440, Precision M3800, Precision 7720; Alienware 14/ 17/ 18; Acer Aspire R7/ S7/ V5/ V7; Intel NUC; Asus Zenbook; HP Envy 14/17 and more Mini DisplayPort devices. Compact design: triple shielding ensures a stable signal