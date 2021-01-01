Mini DisplayPort to HDMI DVI VGA Adapter 4K Mini DP Converter Thunderbolt 20 Compatible 3 in 1 for Mac 2015 MacBook ProAir iMac Surface Pro 1 2 3 4.

Best Quality Guranteed. Mini DisplayPort to HDMI DVI VGA Adapter connects a Mini DisplayPort/Mini DP/Thunderbolt 2.0 Port compatible computer or MacBook to an HDTV, monitor, or projector with HDMI/VGA/DVI port. A separate HDMI/VGA/VGA cable(sold separately) is required. Important Notes: HDMI, VGA and DVI port can't be used simultaneously. Only one of them could be used at a time. Supports 4K Rresolution: mini dp to hdmi vga dvi adapter supports up to 4Kx2K@30Hz (HDMI), 1080p@60Hz and 1920x1200 (DVI & VGA) display resolutions, and flawless audio pass-thru for uncompressed digital 7.1, 5.1 or 2 channels (Audio is not supported for DVI & VGA output); Don't fit with thunderbolt 3.0 or any USB C Port Device! Mirror or Extend Laptop: this 3 in 1 mini dp adapter transmits both audio and video from computer or tablet to HD display via HDMI. With this adapter, you can easily add an external display to mirror or extend your computer, then you are free to enjoy favo