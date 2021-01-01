Mini DisplayPort to HDMI Cable 4K 66 FT Thunderbolt to HDMI Adapter GoldPlated Cord Converter for MacBook AirPro Surface ProDock Monitor Projector.

FUNCTION: Mini DP to HDMI cable transmits both audio and video only from Mini DisplayPort/thunderbolt port to HDMI, it is not a bi-directional. mini dp to hdmi cable supports uncompressed audio such as LPCM and compressed audio such as DTS Digital, Dolby Digital, include DTS-HD and Dolby True HD. 4K RESOLUTION: mini DP to HDMI cable supports video resolutions up to 3840x2160 (4K) and flawless audio pass-thru for uncompressed digital 7.1, 5.1 or 2 channels USING: Mini displayport to hdmi cable connects Mini DisplayPort/Thunderbolt port compatible PCs to an HDTV, monitor, or projector with HDMI port. MATERIAL: Low-profile connector does not block adjacent ports on your computer, has molded strain-relief for long life, and has ergonomically designed treads for easy plugging and unplugging Triple shielding, oxygen free copper and gold plated connectors resist corrosion, provide rigidity, and improve the signal performance. Suitable for Extended Desktop or M