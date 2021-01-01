Mini DisplayPort to HDMI Cable 1080P 66 FT Thunderbolt to HDMI Adapter GoldPlated Cord Converter for MacBook AirPro Surface ProDock Monitor.

Mini DP to HDMI cable transmits both audio and video only from Mini DisplayPort/Thunderbolt 2 to HDMI, it is not a bi-directional. mini dp to hdmi cable supports uncompressed audio such as LPCM and compressed audio such as DTS Digital, Dolby Digital, include DTS-HD and Dolby True HD. Mini Displayport to HDMI cord supports video resolutions up to 1920 x 1200 and 1080p (Full HD) and flawless audio pass-thru for uncompressed digital 7.1, 5.1 or 2 channels. Mini displayport to hdmi cable connects the laptop with mini Dp port/Thunderbolt 2 (such as macbook or surface pro 4,pro 3 etc) to HDTV, monitor or projector with HDMI input. Triple shielding, oxygen free copper and gold plated connectors resist corrosion, provide rigidity, and improve the signal performance. Suitable for Extended Desktop or Mirrored Displays. Customer service from