Mini DisplayPort to HDMI Adapter with VGA and DVI 3in1 Adapter in White Thunderbolt and Thunderbolt 2 Port Compatible Supporting 4K Resolution via.

Best Quality Guranteed. Lightweight and portable Thunderbolt to HDMI adapter for connecting a Mini DisplayPort (Mini DP or mDP)/Thunderbolt 2 port compatible computer to an HDTV, monitor, or projector with HDMI/DVI/VGA; A separate HDMI/DVI/VGA (sold separately) is required for this HDMI to Mini Displayport adapter Mini DP to HDMI adapter transmits both audio and video from computer or tablet to HD display via HDMI; HDMI to Mini Display Port adapter supports video resolutions up to 4K via HDMI and flawless audio pass-thru for uncompressed digital 7.1, 5.1 or 2 channels; Mini DisplayPort to VGA adapter supports 1080p via DVI or VGA (no audio output via DVI or VGA) Low-profile connector on the Mini Display to HDMI adapter does not block adjacent ports on your computer, has molded strain-relief for long life, and has ergonomically designed treads for easy plugging and unplugging Gold-plated connectors of the Mini D