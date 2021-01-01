Mini DisplayPort to DisplayPort Adapter 4K Resolution Converter Black

Best Quality Guranteed. Adapter for connecting a Mini DisplayPort (Mini DP or mDP) w/ThunderboltTM ( NOT Thunderbolt 3) port compatible computer to a monitor or projector with DisplayPort; A separate DisplayPort cable (sold separately) is required Compatible with Apple MacBook Air, MacBook Pro (BEFORE 2016), iMac (BEFORE 2017), Mac Mini, Mac Pro; Microsoft Surface Pro/Pro 2/Pro 3/Pro 4, Surface 3 (NOT Surface/Surface 2), Surface Book; Lenovo ThinkPad and more Transmits both audio and video from computer or tablet to HD monitor display; Supports 4K (3840x2160) Ultra HD resolution and flawless audio pass-thru for uncompressed digital 7.1, 5.1 or 2 channels Low-profile connector does not block adjacent ports on your computer, has molded strain-relief for long life Gold-plated connectors resist corrosion, provide rigidity, and improve the signal performance