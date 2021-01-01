From at ketone
Mini DisplayPort Thunderbolt to DisplayPort Cable Mini DP to DP 15 feet UHD with 4K 60Hz Version 12 for PC Mac DP Connector with Locking Mechanism.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. A powerful package: Play all resolutions up to 4K/60Hz with Displayport 1.2, depending on the graphics card, driver, and monitor being used A reliable fit: The DisplayPort connector is held securely in the socket by a locking mechanism. This, combined with gold-plated contacts, ensures interference-free signal transmission Plug & Play: Connect your notebook or MacBook to a monitor or projector via the Mini DisplayPort or Thunderbolt 1 or 2 socket Universal compatibility: This cable is backwards compatible, meaning you can use it with earlier DisplayPort versions hassle-free 36 months manufacturer warranty: We know youll love your product, which is why weve included a 36 month warranty.