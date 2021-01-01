Vibrant Life Mini Crystal Unscented Cat Litter, 4 lb.

Litter Technology Liquids & odors absorbed in seconds. Odors trapped inside. Liquid evaporates. Eliminate unwanted odors quickly with our Vibrant Life Mini Crystal Unscented Cat Litter. Our long lasting, unscented mini crystal litter formula is low dust, fast absorbing, and gentle on kitty's paws. Simply fill your empty litter box with these mini crystals, just as you would use normal litter. Be sure to regularly remove solid waste and rake the crystals to maintain freshness and keep unwanted odors away. You can count on Vibrant Life Mini Crystal Unscented Cat Litter to keep you and your pet healthy and happy. Help your pets live the Vibrant Life Our products are specially crafted with one goal in mind, seeing your pet at its very best. With a variety of offerings designed to keep animals healthy, happy and energized, Vibrant Life stands out as the brand that truly puts your pet first.