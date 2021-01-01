From the holiday aisle
Mini British Soldier Nutcracker
The Holiday Aisle Mini Nutcracker - British soldier - Made in Germany.Features:Made in GermanyHandmadeTraditional German NutcrackerProduct Type: NutcrackerTree Type: Color: Red/Green/BlackPrimary Material: WoodPrimary Material Details: Additional Materials: Indoor / Outdoor Use: Indoor Use OnlyOutdoor Use: NoSpecial Features: No Special FeaturesPowered: NoPower Source: Timers/Sensors: Battery Type: Battery Included: Number in Set: 1Country of Origin: GermanyTheme: No ThemeAnimals: Season: WinterHoliday / Occasion: ChristmasChristmas: NutcrackersThanksgiving: Easter: Valentine's Day: Halloween: Independence Day: Hanukkah: St. Patrick's Day: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential Use;Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in GermanySpefications:Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 6Overall Width - Side to Side: 2Overall Depth - Front to Back: 2Overall Product Weight: 0.15Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No