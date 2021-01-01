Mini 7-In-1 Electric Pressure Cooker 6L Stainless Steel,One-Touch Programs

Advertisement
Capacity: 6L Rating: 120V 60HZ Power: 6L 1000W Inner pot: Aluminum pot with non-stick coating for easy cleaning Lid: 201 cold rolled steel plate Housing: 0. 4mm rolled stainless steel Control: tou/ch control panel LED display, preset up to 24 hours New design, new instant cooking technology 12 safety protection devices Double pressure switch control, the machine more safety and stability Accessories: measuring cup, water receiver, Measuring cup Package size: 33*33*38cm N.W/G.W: 4.7 KGS/5.5KGS Specifications: COMBINES 9 KITCHEN APPLIANCES in 1:Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Yogurt Maker, Soup Cooker, Saute, Steamer, e/gg Cooker and Warmer, ALL IN ONE !