Mini 5 Case Waterproof Case for Mini 5 Full Body Bumper Case with Built in Screen Protector Drop Proof Anti Scratch Shcokproof Case Cover for Mini.

1. IP68 GRADE MINI 5 WATERPROOF CASEThe case is only for mini 5 genetation, it passed the test of IP68 waterproof test, can be underwater 2 meters for 1 hour. Makes the mini 5 not only can be used indoor, you can also take it to swim or other water sports. 2.SCREEN KEEPS SENSITIVEThe mini 5 case is a full body protection case with a built in screen, it will protect your mini 5 from drop and dust, and the screen is keeps sensitive, will not affect the hand writing, drawing or touching. 3. WIRELESS CHARGING AVALIBLEThe back of the mini 5 waterproof case is clear without any block, that makes your support wireless charging, no need to remove the apple mini 5 bumper case. 4.PRECISE CUTOUT OF ALL THE BUTTONS AND PORTSEach buttons and ports of the mini 5 case are fit perfectly with your tablet mini 5. 5.ONE YEAR WARRANTY: From the day you bought the mini case, if you found the broken or other problem of the case, please send mail