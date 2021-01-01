From coconuts by matisse
Mini 123 Case 360 Degree Rotating Stand Smart Cover Case with Auto SleepWake Feature for Apple Mini 1 Mini 2 Mini 3 Black 02
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Specifically designed for mini 3, mini 2 & mini 1. Built-in magnet for sleep/wake feature. 360-degree rotating stand in the case for flexible landscape and portrait viewing. Premium synthetic leather exterior with soft microfiber interior perfectly protects against accidental drops, damages, bumps and shock. The convenient stand allows easy access to watch shows, movies, and play games while on the go. Precise cutouts for access to buttons, cameras, speakers, and ports.