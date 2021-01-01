From first deal
Mingzuan 64G CLASS 10 TF Memory Card UHS-1 U3 Flash Crad 16G 32G 128G for Camera Dash Cam UAV Monitoring-16GB
Specifications:1. Type: TF Card2. SD Protocol: SD2.0/ SD3.03. Capacity: 16G/ 32G/ 64G/ 128G4. Transmission speed: UHS-1 U35. Dimension: 15mm* 11mm* 1mm (0.59in*0.43in*0.04in)6. Weight: 0.5g7. Pin: 8 Pin8. Working voltage: 2.7V-3.3V9. Working temperature: -25?85?10. Storage temperature: 40°F-185°F11. Reading speed: 100MB / SFeatures:1. Compatible with all kinds of brand camera SLR, camera and other equipment.2. Reliable quality, water-proof, shock proof, anti-magnetic, anti-static, high and low temperature resistance, X-ray protection.3. Support audio equipment with TF card slot, compatible with a variety of audio, plug and play.4. 4K HD video and file transfer.