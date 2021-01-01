Ming's 104.6" Width Modern Fabric Sofa L Shape 3 Seats Sofa With Ottoman

This striking sectional will be the perfect finishing touch for your modern-style home decor. With its beautiful light-gray upholstery, this sectional will nicely complement your existing interior design, and its sleek, classy design adds elegance to any room. Include 3 fixed bench seat cushion, two back cushions, and 16 rubber wood legs provide just the right mix of sophistication with a contemporary edge. Sturdy hardwood frame and golden metal leg, 900lbs weight capacity to ensure your safety.You can put the sofa on most occasions, such as livingroom,bedroom,office or nursery. Fabric: Blue Polyester Blend